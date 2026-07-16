How to install a modern Cloud Development Environment in your Public Cloud project

Whether you call it Cloud Development Environment, Developer Workspace Platform or Remote Ephemeral Workspaces, a new set of tools and services appeared in the last 10 year.

The idea is to define an environment through a container tool and manage it with all the needed security, user management, update management, templating tools and all the bells and whistles you can expect of a modern Software as a Service.

The use cases of these kind of services are numerous:

- shorter on-boarding time for new members of a project: newcomer will have all tools ready to work

- multiple development and tests environment: switch between versions and ecosystems easily

- leverage the power of cloud: share expensive resource like GPU instances

One of them is called Coder and has the advantage of being very versatile, open source and easy to deploy on a Kubernetes cluster.

Let's discover how to deploy Coder in an OVHcloud Public Cloud project.

First step, create an OVHcloud Managed Kubernetes cluster following the dedicated documentation

Once you have your cluster, you can follow the guide to retrieve your configuration file then prepare your machine to use Helm.

From that point, you have a Managed Kubernetes Cluster, Helm and Kubectl configured and so you're ready to go.

Before installing anything, it's better to dedicate a namespace to your Coder adventure.