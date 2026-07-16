How to choose a web hosting package in the midst of a digital revolution

In 2021, there is no need to highlight the importance of having a website. Internet use in the UK doubled last year and, in January 2021, online sales accounted for a record 35.2% of all retail. A good website is now the difference between success and irrelevance. Choosing your web hosting provider is the most important factor in making your website a reality – after all, your technology partner will be responsible for making your website tick. However, with the recent trend towards enhanced website media, the type of web hosting package you choose is just as vital.

It’s time to start thinking bigger and better More than ever, we are witnessing live streaming, automated chatbots, interactive websites, personalised email marketing, data visualisation and much more. 2020 was coined: ‘the year that websites came alive’ and 2021 isn’t shaping up to be much different. Incredible websites often appear as magic on the screen (check out https://schweppes.ca/en/ for a sparkling example) but behind closed doors these features are backed up by the same types of web hosting packages as your simple WordPress setups, just with additional horsepower, and more storage. If you’re already feeling out of your depth, the next section will cover the core elements of effective web hosting, to help get you started. Get the basics right first If you care about organic traffic and online revenues, then you should have your sights set on a world class customer experience. However, it’s more important that your website works. A well-functioning and efficient website is key. But what fundamental goals should businesses consider when choosing a web hosting package? Uptime, uptime, uptime Website downtime can be a major factor in reducing your website traffic and therefore impacting your bottom line. Uptime refers to the amount of time your website stays up and running, and functional. Ideally, this would be 100%, with the best providers offering compensation if the figure falls below 99.9%. Remember, website downtime means lost revenues. Conversely, good uptime keeps customers and visitors happy and helps maintain a good reputation. Loading speed Load times are the most important factor when it comes to customer experience. Figures show that 40% of people will abandon a website if it takes more than 3 seconds to load. Many experts believe that web hosting is one of the most overlooked factors when it comes to page speed. It’s also worth remembering that google prioritises quicker websites.

Storage Get your storage capacity right. How much data you can have on your hosting account limits the amount of content and files you can have on your website. Different web hosting packages will offer different storage amounts as part of their web hosting packages. Some providers might offer ‘unlimited storage’ but remember you will run other limitations if your site gets too big.