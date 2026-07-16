Changes to our web hosting: what's changing and why

CONTENTS New web hosting ranges Improvements made Lower entry prices Compare old and new renewal prices 1) Improved support Offers for professionals Upcoming features From 1 May 2026, our web hosting plans will change in structure and operation. In concrete terms, this means: an organisation of offers better adapted to the diversity of your projects, enriched resources, improved access to support, as well as price changes. In this article, we will present these changes in detail, the reasons behind them and their impact on you.

1) New web hosting packages Our offerings will now be organized into three distinct ranges, each designed to meet different needs and uses. Whether you’re launching a simple site, developing a business or managing several client projects, you can now find the solution that best fits your situation. Eco range: for simple and affordable web hosting This range is designed for professionals looking for an affordable solution. It focuses on the essentials to quickly and easily launch a site, without complexity. All plans include the essential services you need: disk space, email accounts, domain name, and security.

It is ideal for simple sites, first projects, portfolios or small professional sites that need to be reliable and easy to manage from the start. You get everything you need to launch and run your site, at a price that's affordable over the duration. If you already have a domain name with OVHcloud You can activate your free web hosting immediately. Each domain includes 100 MB of web hosting, allowing you to put your first web pages online at no additional cost. This offer also includes an email account, is based on the performance of our infrastructure, and benefits from the same high level of security as all of our products. Business range: performance and flexibility Business Web Hosting is designed for professionals who need more performance, flexibility, and resources to support their growth.

As your site grows, your needs increase: more traffic, more content, more integrations. This range enables faster loading times, includes more generous resources (databases, storage, emails), as well as advanced technical features to adapt your environment to your needs. Whether you are running a showcase site, an e-commerce site or several projects, you benefit from a hosting solution designed to support your growth while offering you more control. For the most demanding needs, our Professional and Performance plans offer more CPU and RAM, allowing you to efficiently manage large traffic spikes and ensure the responsiveness of your sites, even during peak periods. In summary, this range offers an excellent balance of performance, flexibility and cost control, ideal for supporting your growing business. Gamme Agencies: designed to manage multiple clients efficiently The Agencies range is designed for professionals who manage multiple sites for multiple clients.

When you’re managing multiple projects, efficiency becomes essential. This range lets you host, manage and scale multiple sites within the same environment, to centralise your operations and reduce your costs. It is particularly well-suited to agencies, freelancers and service providers who need to deploy, maintain and monitor many sites while keeping a simple and scalable workflow. The offerings in this range offer even more generous resources to support your most demanding projects: up to 1 TB of disk space, 14 vCores and 16 GB of RAM. They also include all our CDN and a Web Cloud Databases instance, to ensure performance, scalability and ease of management on a daily basis. Work in a team Fine-tune user access to work together more effectively: assign roles and permissions tailored to each profile, control who can access what resources, and organize work between team members securely and easily. This range is designed to allow you to manage more projects and clients more efficiently, while saving time and optimising your costs, without multiplying the hosting. 2) More capacity to support your projects After the complete renewal of our computing infrastructure in 2025, our web hosting is now up to 3x faster, with 2x more computing power allocated. In 2026, we are evolving our storage technology to deliver even more performance and reliability. All our hosting is gradually being upgraded to SSD storage, to ensure faster access times and better resilience in the event of an 'incident or maintenance. The result is improved quality of service and increased availability of your sites. We are also increasing the number of databases and their storage capacity included in our offerings.

* What’s changing? Many of you start with one site and then develop other projects: blogs, landing pages, test environments, or customer sites. Our multi-site hosting means you can host several projects on the same plan. As your projects grow, the need for databases naturally increases. Our goal is simple: rather than forcing you to change plans, we're adding more resources directly to your current plan. This allows you to host multiple websites under one web hosting plan, each with its own database. In practice, this allows you to reduce costs, simplify management and offer more flexibility to develop your projects. Some use cases Host multiple websites without multiplying offers

You can manage multiple sites from the same account, each with its own database. Easily install multiple CMS

WordPress, Joomla!PrestaShop… deploy several independent projects without any constraints. Create test environments (staging)

Test your updates safely before going live. Fuel your sites growth

Larger databases can absorb more traffic and content without immediate limits. 3) Pricing evolution: lower entry price and savings over the duration As part of this development, our pricing structure is evolving with two objectives: to maintain a very accessible entry price and to offer more value over time.

Very competitive price the first year For new subscriptions, the price for the first year is intentionally very low. For example, the Pro offer now starts at € 1.99 excl. VAT/month for the first year. This approach makes it easy to launch a new idea, test a concept, or create a business, without significant initial costs. Customers launching new projects benefit from one of the most competitive entry prices on the market. All the essential hosting features stay included: generous email accounts, a free domain name the first year, multi-site, extensive databases, and enhanced support. In short, you keep everything that makes your web hosting so rich, with more resources and enhanced support. Long-term savings We are introducing 24- and 48-month prepayments to ensure you get the best possible price. Most websites are built to last: they gain in visibility, traffic and value. We want your web hosting to support this evolution over the long term. By choosing a longer duration, you can make significant savings: 24 months = 5 to 6 months saved compared to yearly renewals

compared to yearly renewals 48 months = 16 to 18 months saved compared to yearly renewals The principle is simple: the longer the duration, the more advantageous your monthly price and the more predictable your hosting budget becomes. 4) Renew now to keep your current price Many of you have trusted us for years to host your projects, and we want to continue to reward your loyalty by allowing you to keep your current pricing for as long as possible. Three possibilities are available to you: Renew now: you keep your current rate for an additional 12 months.

you keep your current rate for an additional 12 months. Take no action: at the end of the 12-month term, your offer will be renewed at the new 12-month renewal rate.

at the end of the 12-month term, your offer will be renewed at the new 12-month renewal rate. Renew at the end of the term in 24 or 48 months: you benefit from a decreasing monthly rate. If you wish to keep your current rates, you can anticipate the renewal of your web hosting before June 1, 2026. This allows you to lock in your price while still benefiting from improvements to your offer. Renewal can be done in a few clicks from your control panel. By renewing now, you can lock in your current rate for up to 4 additional years, while enjoying enhancements to our hosting, including additional databases and enhanced support. For long-term projects, renewing today will help you gain budgetary stability and visibility on your hosting expenses.

bash Copy <div style="border: 1px solid #fcd34d; background-color: #fffbeb; border-radius: 8px; padding: 20px 24px; margin: 20px 0; font-family: -apple-system, BlinkMacSystemFont, 'Segoe UI', Roboto, sans-serif; color: #1f2937; line-height: 1.6; font-style: italic;"> <div style="display: flex; align-items: center; margin-bottom: 12px;"> <span style="font-size: 24px; margin-right: 12px; font-style: normal;">⚠️</span> <h3 style="margin: 0; color: #92400e; font-size: 18px; font-weight: 700; text-transform: uppercase; letter-spacing: 0.5px; font-style: normal;">Note importante</h3> </div> <p style="margin: 0 0 12px 0;"> Pour mettre en place cette évolution sur un très grand nombre de services et de renouvellements, nous avons dû activer les nouvelles offres avec les tarifs associés <strong>dès le 27 mai</strong> afin d'assurer la transition dans de bonnes conditions techniques. </p> <p style="margin: 0 0 12px 0;"> Certains d'entre vous ont donc pu voir apparaître les tarifs des nouvelles offres au moment du renouvellement, alors que <strong>les anciennes conditions devaient rester applicables jusqu'au 31 mai inclus</strong>. Nous comprenons la confusion que cela a pu créer et souhaitions être totalement transparents avec vous sur cette situation. </p> <p style="margin: 0;"> Afin de respecter pleinement notre engagement, nous avons mis en place un <strong>dispositif automatique de remboursement</strong>. Concrètement, si vous renouvelez votre offre avant le 1<sup>er</sup> juin, vous pouvez finaliser votre commande normalement. <strong>La différence avec l'ancien tarif vous sera automatiquement remboursée sous 24h.</strong> </p> </div>

Old formula Renewal for 12 months at the old rateRenewal for 24 months at the old rateRenewal for 48 months at the old rateNew equivalent formulaNew 12-month renewalNew 24-month renewalNew 48-month renewalStarter - 2016€19.08 / 12 months

or €1.59/month38.16€ / 24 months

or €1.59/month€76.32 / 48 months

or €1.59/monthStarter - 2027€31.08 / 12 months

or €2.59/month€47.76 / 24 months

or €1.99/month€76.32 / 48 months

or €1.59/monthPerso - 2016€39.48 / 12 months

or $3.29/month£24.96 / 24 months

or $3.29/month157.92 / 48 months

or £3.29/monthPerso - 2027£71.88 / 12 months

or €5.99/month€107.76 / 24 months

or £4.49/month191.52 € / 48 months

or £3.99/monthPro - 2016£79.08 / 12 months

or €6.59/month158.16 € / 24 months

or €6.59/month€316.32 / 48 months

or €6.59/monthPro - 2027€119.88 / 12 months

or €9.99/month191.76€ / 24 months

or €7.99/month€311.52 / 48 months

or €6.49 /monthPerformance1 - 2016 €131.88 / 12 months

or €10.99/month263.76 € / 24 months

or €10.99/month€527.52 / 48 months

or £10.99 /monthPerformance - 2027£239.88 / 12 months

or €19.99/month€383.76 / 24 months

or €15.99/month€623.52 / 48 months

or €12.99 /monthPerformance2 - 2016€250.68 / 12 months

or $20.89/month501.36€ / 24 months

or $20.89/month1002.72€ / 48 months

or $20.89/monthAgency - 2027€467.88 / 12 months

or €38.99/month€743.76 / 24 months

or €30.99/month€1,199.52 / 48 months

or €24.99/monthPerformance3 - 2016€356.28 / 12 months

or €29.69/month€712.56 / 24 months

or €29.69/month1425.12 € / 48 months

or €29.69 /monthAgency Plus - 2027€695.88 / 12 months

or €57.99/month€1,103.76 / 24 months

or €45.99/month€1,775.52 / 48 months

or €36.99 / monthPerformance4 - 2016€448.68 / 12 months

or $37.39/month897.36€ / 24 months

or $37.39/month1,794.72€ / 48 months

or $37.39/monthAgency Max - 2027$923.88 / 12 months

i.e. £76.99 per month£1,463.76 / 24 months

or £54.99 per month£2,351.52 / 48 months

or €48.99/month The rates in the table above are quoted exclusive of tax. 5) Rethink and strengthen support For many of you, a website is more than just a personal project. It can generate revenue, serve your customers or showcase your online business. When something goes wrong, you don’t just want to open a ticket – you want clear answers and quick resolution. We have taken these expectations into account and are strengthening our support to make it more accessible, more responsive and more relevant when you need assistance.

Here’s how your support experience is going to change: Support is available when you need it We deploy progressively 24/7 availability, with more contact channels to reach us at any time, whether you’re launching a new site, managing an emergency or need advice. Faster responses An improved chat experience will allow you to quickly get in touch with our teams and get clear answers with reduced waiting times. Simplified human interaction You can call us directly from your browser or ask to be called back by one of our advisors, to get help in the way that suits you best. Enhanced support and monitoring We adopt a more proactive support approach, which is not limited to resolving incidents, but also aims to advise you and help you move forward with your projects. Our goal is simple: to make it easier and faster for you to get help, when you need it. Whether you’re launching a site, managing updates or solving an issue, we keep investing to make the experience smoother. These improvements reflect our commitment to supporting both beginners and advanced users, with reliable and accessible support. They are being progressively rolled out to guarantee quality and stability. 6) Dedicated offers for partners and agencies (coming soon) Some clients go beyond managing their own websites. They design, deploy and resell complete web environments for their customers, including hosting, domain names, email services and other solutions, sometimes under their own brand. Resellers and agencies often operate across the entire OVHcloud ecosystem and need solutions that are adapted to multi-client and multi-service environments.

This generally involves: Coordinate updates across multiple customer environments

across multiple customer environments Guaranteeing availability and performance of all hosted projects

of all hosted projects React quickly in case of impact on customer services

in case of impact on customer services Optimising costs and margins across the portfolio of services That’s why we are preparing a specific offer for these uses. This future partner offer will include notably: Premium and priority support , with clearer escalation paths for critical situations

, with clearer escalation paths for critical situations Preferential pricing , adapted to multi-product portfolios

, adapted to multi-product portfolios Dedicated management tools for agencies , to simplify the deployment, monitoring and maintenance of multiple services for your customers More details will be shared soon. We look forward to developing this offering in collaboration with our ecosystem of partners. New features of We continue to improve our web hosting platform, with several major changes already underway. Nous continuons à améliorer notre plateforme d’hébergement web, avec plusieurs évolutions majeures déjà en cours.