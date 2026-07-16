Domain name registration gone wrong

As seen previously, OVHcloud is a registrar . As a registrar, our work is very similar to that of a real estate agency. We connect tenants (registrants) with landlords (registries) and get a margin for each transaction. As a registrant, when you order a new domain name, you rent it for a given period (often 1 year), which can be extended until you don't want it anymore.

In the last article, we introduced you about what a domain name is, what entities are involved and what the purpose of the Whois is.

In this article, we will show you what happens behind the scenes when you order and manage a domain name. Through a story, we will explain what the domain lifecycle is and how we interact with registries.

Lifecycle

Let's say you read our blog article about the anatomy of GPUs using Pokémon, and want to start a business selling GPU Pokémon cards. You spent a lot a time thinking about the best domain name to register, and came up with pokegpu.com

Our story starts on the 12th July 2021, you are ready to start your business. You go to the OVHcloud website and search this domain name.

In the following sections, for readability, periods of 30 and 60 days will be simplified respectively as 1 month and 2 months. It means that when 1st August is increased by 30 days, it will appear as 1st September and not 31th August.

2021 - Domain Name Registration

First of all, when you search for pokegpu.com, OVHcloud information system will make a check to ensure that:

We sell the .com extension There is no ongoing maintenance on the registry backend, Verisign in the case of .com . The domain is available on the registry backend (also known as "Domain Check")

Luckily, no one seems to want to sell GPU Pokémon cards, so you are free to order the domain name. Once the order is paid, we are able to start the creation of your domain name.

Depending on the extension, you may have to fulfill some requirements, like being a European Union citizen or resident for .eu extension (more on this in the next article). For the .com extension, no need to worry, the extension is available for everyone and there are no specific requirements.

On OVHcloud side, we will create the reference of your domain internally, and communicate with the registry backend by sharing some elements:

Contacts data: owner, administrator, technical (more details about this in our next article)

Dates of creation and expiration

DNS servers (set by default or personalized in the order funnel)

In this creation phase, an anonymized working version of your email is sent to the registry backend, so you can avoid spam by regenerating another if needed.

If transmitted information is correct, the creation of your domain is finalized in a short time.

Finally, by default, we transparently protect the domain name from unwanted transfers, by sending a command to the registry backend. So you will need to deliberately disable the protection if you want to transfer your domain name to another registrar.

As this is a new business and you are not sure that the company is viable, you decide to disable the OVHcloud auto-renew. It means the domain will have to be manually renewed before expiration, otherwise it will be deleted. Don't worry, you will be notified before it happens.

It will require a manual renewal before 12th July 2022.

2022 - First Domain Renew

We are now 10 months later (60 days before expiration), the 12th May 2022. Nice, your business works well and you sell your PokeGPU cards all around the world .

But pokegpu.com is almost expired, so you receive a first notification. As you want to keep selling cards, you renew the domain name the 13th May 2022 for 2 years.

A renewal command is sent by our system to Verisign which adds two years to the expiration date.

It will now expire the 12th July 2024.

2024 - Forgotten Renewal

Two years have passed, you now have refocused on another business leaving the sale of GPU Pokémon cards aside for now. And in doing so, even after all the notifications (60 days, 30 days, 15 days, 7 days and 3 days prior to the expiration), you forgot to manually renew your domain name. The domain name expires the 12th July 2024.

This domain name, as well as the other gTLDs, are by default automatically renewed by the registry using the "registry auto-renew" feature. When the domain name expires, it's renewed on the registry side, and an auto-renew grace period starts for up to 45 days, during which registrars can request the deletion of the domain name so that they are not charged for the renew.

It has to be differentiated from the OVHcloud auto-renew feature. OVHcloud auto-renew is possible on gTLDs extensions but also on the ones which do not support registry auto-renew. Here is a matrix to summarize which cases are possible and how the workflow changes.