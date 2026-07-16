DNS records: understanding their role and SVCB/HTTPS developments

You never see it, but without the DNS, no website would be accessible, no email could be delivered, and no online service would work correctly.

At the heart of this system are DNS records, which structure how services are exposed on the Internet. These records evolve alongside modern web architectures, and at OVHcloud, this has resulted in support for SVCB and HTTPS records.

To better understand these innovations, let’s look at the main types of DNS records and their roles.

The DNS in a few words

The Domain Name System (DNS) translates a domain name into an IP address that is understandable by machines. When a user enters a web address (such as “www.example.com”), a request is sent to identify the corresponding server.

This phase, known as DNS resolution, uses different types of records that each fulfil a specific role.

The most common DNS records

Some records are essential when configuring a domain. Here are the main types present in a DNS zone.

A and AAAA: make a website accessible

For a website to be reachable, its domain name must be associated with an IP address. This is where A (IPv4) and AAAA (IPv6) records come in.

They form the basis of DNS resolution and allow browsers to reach the server hosting the site.

CNAME: create an alias between two domain names

A CNAME record allows one domain name to point to another, without directly associating it with an IP address. For example, “blog.example.com” can link to “example.com”, which avoids duplicating the configuration.

⚠️ Note: a CNAME cannot be configured at the root of a domain (e.g. “example.com”). It is only used on subdomains, such as “blog.example.com”.

MX: manage the receipt of emails

MX (Mail Exchange) records indicate which servers should handle emails being sent to a domain. They play a central role in distributing messages and in the reliability of messaging.

TXT: verify a domain and strengthen security

TXT records allow additional information to be linked to a domain. They are particularly used to prove ownership to external services and to secure emails.

Mechanisms such as SPF, DKIM, or DMARC rely on TXT records to limit identity theft and spam.

SVCB and HTTPS: what are these new DNS records used for?

During DNS resolution, the browser obtains the information needed to contact a server.

SVCB (Service Binding) and HTTPS records enrich this step by indicating more precisely how to access the service.

They may mention the supported protocols (HTTP/2 or HTTP/3), the preferred server, or certain technical parameters intended to optimise the connection.

By transmitting this information during the resolution, they limit certain intermediate exchanges between the browser and the server. This mechanism helps to improve the performance and loading speed of websites.