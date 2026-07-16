Design decisions that make or break a cloud migration: lessons from the field

Migrating to the cloud is exciting, but early decisions define what follows. Real pressure emerges as usage grows and architectures are tested under sustained load. What worked for initial migration doesn’t always hold up when systems need to scale across regions, teams and workloads. OVHcloud Professional Services Engineers and Customer Success Managers highlight the often-overlooked decisions that drive successful public cloud migrations and deployments, setting the foundations for scalable, future-ready growth. What gets overlooked early, but shapes scaling later The long-term success of a cloud project is defined in the first six to twelve months, where early infrastructure decisions often have the biggest impact and operational readiness is crucial. Networking, regional design and operational foundations may feel secondary during migration, but they quickly become central as environments grow. Early deployments may run successfully using public interfaces and default configuration, but as services expand, internal traffic increases between APIs, databases and background processing layers. Without a private network model, that communication layer can introduce latency, expose sensitive traffic, and require disruptive redesign later.

“Security must be the priority. A simple ‘lift & shift’, without first designing a scalable and secure landing zone, isn’t enough. Ensure the correct infrastructure is in place at the beginning to account for future needs.” Olivier Javaux, Professional Services, OVHcloud

When a network design decision enables the platform to scale An ecommerce platform migrating from a monolithic architecture to microservices initially ran all backend communication via public IP addresses.

“During a Black Friday-style traffic spike, latency tripled. Not because the servers were slow, but because all internal microservices were talking over public interfaces.” Amarjit Toor, Customer Success Manager, OVHcloud

After a dedicated network design workshop, backend traffic moved to an isolated private network. This change fundamentally altered how the platform scaled. Internal communications no longer competed with user traffic allowing services to grow independently, performance stabilised, security improved and the system became more resilient. Building resilience beyond initial deployment Regional strategy follows the same pattern. Choices between single- and multi-availability zone (AZ) deployments influence resilience, failover behaviour and operational complexity. Changing these configurations after deployment is challenging, particularly when data dependencies and production traffic are already in place. By factoring in growth, availability requirements and business continuity early on, organisations can embed scalability and sustainability directly into their system design, alleviating the pressures of having to retrofit later. Landing zones and operational systems are also common afterthoughts despite being central to day-to-day processes, incident response and compliance as systems scale. The key lesson is a necessary shift in focus: cloud teams need to move from simply deploying infrastructure to establishing visibility, governance and operational control from the outset. Managed services and standardised platforms further support this shift by reducing operational burden while improving oversight as environments expand. The human dimension cannot be overstated. Proper onboarding, training and alignment across operational stakeholders helps reduce confusion and accelerate adoption. When change management is overlooked in the early stages, even well-architected cloud platforms can feel risky, slowing delivery and increasing resistance.

“The correct training must be in place to ensure teams don’t feel like they’re losing grip on the infrastructure.” Olivier Picquenot, Customer Success Director, OVHcloud

💡 Implementation tip: Conduct a cloud maturity assessment or small proof-of-concept to validate network design and resiliency. These early choices become the difference that scales later. The vital work turning high-level goals into architecture decisions Migration and scaling begin with clear objectives: improve performance, control costs, and support growth. Translating these into infrastructure decisions is where complexity creeps in.

“Scalability must be studied from the start, including load patterns. One of the main advantages of the cloud is the capacity to scale up or down depending on the load.” Olivier Picquenot

Understanding dependencies, peak load patterns, compliance requirements and team skills gaps early on is essential. Without this visibility, scaling decisions are made reactively using incomplete information. Teams should clarify assumptions from the start by asking practical questions early: How will internal traffic between services behave under load?

What are the peak times, and how will scaling respond?

Which compliance or data residency requirements affect where resources are provisioned?

Does the team have the skills to operate complex platforms long term? Automation and managed services help bridge the gap. Infrastructure-as-code, managed databases and integrated systems reduce operational overhead and frees teams to focus on building value, rather than maintaining infrastructure. 💡 Implementation tip: Map business goals to measurable technical outcomes. Automation and managed services turn intent into scalable architecture. Scaling risks and operational fundamentals Rapid growth introduces operational risks that can destabilize even well-designed environments. Foundational practices can prevent these issues.

“The most important answer is automation. Using tools like Terraform or OpenTofu, organisations are ready to scale.” Olivier Javaux

Automating provisioning, scaling and monitoring ensures repeatable deployments and prepares teams to scale efficiently. Meanwhile, defining ownership, standardising environments and reducing tool sprawl simplify troubleshooting and improve compliance as costs lower. Consistency becomes a force multiplier as teams and platforms grow. Moving from monolithic applications to microservices or Kubernetes is complex, however, a phased migration approach helps to avoid failure. Starting with a low-risk service allows teams to validate the migration process, tune scaling and gradually expand while building confidence. When “all at once” is too much One organisation attempted a full migration to microservices in a single phase, leading to deployment errors and misconfigurations. The resulting downtime across multiple services slowed progress. Shifting to a phased approach, with automated provisioning and managed support, ensured stable, predictable operations and faster adoption. 💡 Implementation tip: Scale through repeatability. Automation, standardisation and phased delivery create stability as platforms grow. Avoiding hidden costs Legacy assumptions and over-provisioning are common traps in cloud migration. Without rethinking design patterns, teams risk creating unnecessary cost and operational complexity. Cloud environments evolve rapidly. Reviewing architecture regularly ensures teams benefit from improved services and efficient patterns.

“A predictive, transparent pricing model where customers are charged only for the resources they consume, such as storage, compute power or bandwidth, allows for greater confidence in forecasting projects” Amarjit Toor