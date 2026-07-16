Scaling a business is never linear. Growth brings new possibilities but also new pressures. The real test lies in staying agile while building strong technical foundations that let innovation flourish.

Across industries, ambitious teams are scaling faster and smarter with cloud infrastructures that adapt to them, not the other way around.

In this blog, two OVHcloud experts – Emma Dennard, Managing Director Corporate UK, the Netherlands, the Nordics & Canada; and Sylvie Houlière Mayca, Managing Director Corporate France Belux & MEA – share insights and examples of the scale-ups reshaping challenges into tangible success.

Whether you’re an AI innovator or digital pioneer, these are ways in which businesses can triumph when openness, scalability and transparency meet technical creativity.

Turning intelligence into impact

Emma Dennard

For many companies building AI, the biggest barrier isn’t imagination. It’s integration. Swedish scale-up Hopsworks knows that better than most. Born from a university research project, its platform helps developers speed up everything from image recognition to fraud detection and LLM training.

When Hopsworks first met OVHcloud, the team was frustrated by hyperscale tools that didn’t play well together and complex cloud pricing. What the company needed was freedom. Freedom to innovate fast, stay open and manage growth on their terms.

By joining the OVHcloud Startup Program, Hopsworks migrated its serverless offering to OVHcloud Public Cloud, using S3-compatible Object Storage and open-source frameworks to stay agile as AI evolves. The result? 62% savings on cloud costs, freeing capital for new strategic projects.

More than that, Hopsworks avoided the lock-in that can slow innovation. With OVHcloud’s predictable pricing, European Sovereignty and open standards, the company gained the flexibility to keep adapting.

Read more about how Hopsworks scales AI innovation without compromise.

💡 Advice from Emma:

AI moves fast, but good decisions outlast the hype. Staying adaptable means thinking beyond the next release and planning for what comes after.

Raising the AI game

Emma Dennard

Before the world was talking about generative AI, Leetify was already using machine learning to help gamers improve. Its AI coaching platform analyzes player performance in Counter-Strike: Global Offensive, giving instant feedback after each match.

That requires serious bandwidth. In 2022, Leetify was processing over two million matches every month, moving around 70TB of data in real time. Any lag, outage or DDoS attack could mean lost players. And lost trust.

By combining OVHcloud Dedicated Servers with Public Cloud, Leetify gained both reliability and flexibility: 99.99% uptime, unlimited unmetered traffic and the ability to scale instantly during peak tournaments.

This resulted in around 50% lower costs and uninterrupted performance for players worldwide. For a fast-moving team pioneering AI in gaming, that kind of stability means savings, but it also means freedom to innovate, experiment and win.

See more on how Leetify stays competitive with OVHcloud reliability.

💡 Advice from Emma:

Sometimes the best technology is the one you don’t have to think about. When things just work, your team can focus on what really matters – innovation and growth.

Reinventing reliability

Sylvie Houlière Mayca

In an age of disruption, few names say trust quite like Ravensburger. The German company has been sparking creativity for over a century through games, books and puzzles that millions of families know by heart. But even tradition had to transform.

As Ravensburger’s global business grew, so did its digital footprint. The brand’s go-to-market strategy combines physical retail with a thriving e-commerce platform. Both have to perform seamlessly, all the time.

At peak moments like Christmas, or lockdowns introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic, traffic to the online store could surge overnight. The company’s on-premises infrastructure simply couldn’t keep up. The challenge was clear, deliver the same premium experience for every customer, at any hour, without interruption.

Ravensburger migrated its online business to OVHcloud Hosted Private Cloud (HPC), gaining an infrastructure built for elasticity, high availability and international reach. With compute, storage and networking resources tuned for performance, demand spikes are handled automatically.

Now, with its e-commerce foundations secured, Ravensburger’s next chapter is all about intelligence. This means using AI to better understand customer profiles and match products to children and families worldwide.

Learn more about how Ravensburger combines resilience and growth with OVHcloud.

💡 Advice from Sylvie:

When a business expands, you need infrastructure that scales with it. Don’t just focus on the immediate needs, choose a partner that will grow with you.

Cultivating sustainable growth

Sylvie Houlière Mayca

Agriculture may not always be the first industry associated with AI, yet Colombian scale-up Manglar is showing how technology can meaningfully enhance and support this vital sector. Focused on agrotech innovation, the company uses drone imagery and machine learning to monitor crops, detect issues early and improve yield sustainably.

When Manglar first partnered with OVHcloud, the team needed a way to balance rapid growth with predictable costs and performance. What began as a search for efficient storage evolved into a full-scale infrastructure collaboration. By integrating OVHcloud GPU instances for training and inference, and storage servers for data processing, Manglar now runs high-performance image analysis that delivers real-time insights to farmers across Colombia, Mexico and Brazil. But the company isn’t stopping there, with plans to expand to the US and Argentina next.

For a business working at the intersection of technology and the environment, reliability and governance are everything. OVHcloud’s transparent pricing, open architecture and dedicated local support have helped Manglar optimize resources, maintain investor confidence and grow responsibly – both technically and financially.

Behind the success is a team of builders who blend data science with purpose. These engineers have fine-tuned inference models to deliver faster, more accurate predictions, while leadership focuses on scaling impact on economic and environmental levels. It’s a model for how innovation can help drive sustainability, not strain it.

Next steps for Manglar include the full migration of its ML and inference workloads to OVHcloud, requiring H100 or H200 GPU availability. This will allow for more efficient scaling while improving processing speed. Part of the OVHcloud difference is the ability to turn infrastructure into a growth engine while keeping governance and impact front of mind.

💡 Advice from Sylvie:

Choose a cloud partner that provides flexibility, personal guidance and real human support, not just infrastructure. With the right collaboration, the cloud stops being merely a technical solution and becomes a powerful accelerator for your business’s growth.

Scale smarter – 6 inspiring use cases

1. Rebuilding for agility

Webmecanik transformed its monolithic infrastructure into a distributed platform to better support growing demand. By adopting OVHcloud’s Kubernetes solution, the company gained scalability, enhanced performance and improved reliability. Webmecanik’s commitment to customer-centric automation means it delivers marketing solutions that can adapt to client needs dynamically.

Discover how Webmecanik scaled up for success, here.

2. Mastering momentum

Programmatic advertising requires speed, precision and reliability. Nexx360 leveraged OVHcloud’s Kubernetes infrastructure to scale its advertising platform globally, maintaining high performance even during spikes in ad delivery. The team’s innovative use of automation in campaign optimisation makes them stand out as builders transforming digital marketing operations.

Learn how Nexx360 stays flexible and cost-efficient in the cloud, here.

3. Enhancing user experience

CUX.io, a platform for UX automation, required tailored hosting to manage unique workloads and deliver consistent user experiences. OVHcloud provided customised cloud solutions that ensured stability and performance. CUX.io’s dedication to measuring every interaction to optimize UX demonstrates the creative thinking behind technical scaling.

See how CUX.io optimized user experience across multiple platforms, here.

4. Setting new boundaries

Floatplane’s hybrid cloud approach combines bare-metal servers with Managed Kubernetes, enabling rapid scaling while maintaining low latency for its video streaming service. What differentiates Floatplane is its focus on community-driven content delivery, ensuring that both creators and viewers benefit from a seamless experience, even as the platform grows.

Learn how Floatplane keeps viewers engaged, here.

5. Leading with clarity

Lota.cloud aims to become a leader in FinOps and opted for OVHcloud’s managed services to streamline operations while ensuring regulatory compliance. By embracing scalable cloud solutions, Lota.cloud can support complex financial processes without sacrificing speed or flexibility. The company’s dedication to transparent, data-driven decision-making highlights the careful planning to builders navigating high-stakes sectors.

Learn how Lota.cloud scaled its logistics platform effortlessly, here.

6. Growing responsibly

As a leading provider of healthcare analytics, IAMDS relies on OVHcloud to manage sensitive patient data securely while scaling services across multiple regions. By combining secure infrastructure with flexible cloud solutions, IAMDS ensures compliance with strict regulations while enabling real-time analytics that drive better patient outcomes.

Find out how IAMDS delivers secure, scalable digital solutions, here.

Driving growth and impact with confidence

Companies thrive when their infrastructure is flexible, reliable, transparent and cost-predictable. Whether powering AI platforms, enabling global e-commerce, or supporting high-performance gaming, OVHcloud equips teams to focus on what matters most: innovation, growth and tangible results.

The right cloud partner provides the technology you need. That much is clear. But it also lays the foundation for strategic decision-making, international expansion and long-term success. With robust infrastructure, open standards and responsive support, companies can scale with confidence and absorb peak demand while builders invest energy into advancing their vision rather than managing technical hurdles.

Explore how OVHcloud can help your business scale with confidence here.