On 19 November, at the Carrousel du Louvre, the OVHcloud AI Summit brings our entire ecosystem together around sovereign AI, culminating our long-championed ambition. Read on for where this journey began, and for what you will discover on the day of the OVHcloud AI Summit.

The web, the cloud, then AI

The OVHcloud story started with the web. Founded in 1999 in Roubaix, France, OVHcloud was intended to host websites. Eventually, the cloud made us into the company you know today: we design our own servers, we build and operate our datacentres, and we run our network end to end. This fully controlled infrastructure is the foundation on which you run your services every day.

AI was the natural continuation of this innovation. For almost ten years, AI has grown atop the same foundations, first with our on-demand GPUs, and then with the inference services we pioneered. With our own AI Lab, it now extends to training our own models. But sovereignty remains the compass directing all of it. In fact, it’s only the scale that has changed, as it now extends to models as well.

From our first GPUs to sovereign LLMs

This changing of scale did not happen overnight. It all began in 2017, with our GPU servers designed for deep learning. In 2019, we proudly became the first European cloud provider to offer the NVIDIA GPU Cloud platform worldwide. Our work continued from there, building block by building block, and in recent months it’s accelerated considerably.

29 April 2025: we launched AI Endpoints, a serverless platform (with no servers to manage) providing API access to open-source AI models, with over 40 available to date.

we launched AI Endpoints, a serverless platform (with no servers to manage) providing API access to open-source AI models, with over 40 available to date. 20 November 2025: we opened the “Get your SaaS ready for AI” programme to software vendors, helping them integrate agentic AI into their applications.

we opened the “Get your SaaS ready for AI” programme to software vendors, helping them integrate agentic AI into their applications. 26 January 2026: we announced the acquisition of Seald , a French end-to-end encryption specialist, so this protection can be built natively into our catalogue.

we announced the , a French end-to-end encryption specialist, so this protection can be built natively into our catalogue. 25 March 2026: we created the AI Lab to train and fine-tune sovereign large language models (LLMs). At the same time, we officially announced the acquisition of Dragon LLM (since renamed OVHai LLM), a developer of specialised generative AI models that can be deployed on local infrastructure.

we created the to train and fine-tune sovereign large language models (LLMs). At the same time, we officially announced the acquisition of Dragon LLM (since renamed OVHai LLM), a developer of specialised generative AI models that can be deployed on local infrastructure. 17 June 2026: our AI Lab previewed OVHai Workspace , an open collaborative platform that brings together messaging, storage, and video conferencing, with built-in agentic AI and native encryption. Its beta is due to be announced at the AI Summit.

our AI Lab previewed , an open collaborative platform that brings together messaging, storage, and video conferencing, with built-in agentic AI and native encryption. Its beta is due to be announced at the AI Summit. 31 July 2026: we welcomed Gladia , a French expert in speech recognition and audio intelligence, to join the Group and strengthen the AI Lab.

The common thread here is clear: to make the most of AI, you need to master the entire technology chain, from datacentres to servers and models. That is precisely the path we are following, all the way to training our own LLMs. At the OVHcloud AI Summit, we will take you through every step of our AI journey.

Competitiveness, on certain conditions

Healthcare, manufacturing, retail, transport, security: in every sector, AI is becoming an essential driver of competitiveness. But it only reaches its full potential when backed by computing power and trusted infrastructure. You need more than just access to a model. You need to know where your data runs, who can access it, and at what price. With us, it can be hosted in Europe, in our own datacentres, under European law, and at transparent and predictable costs. This defines what digital freedom means.

The programme at the OVHcloud AI Summit 2026

This year, artificial intelligence is integrated into every highlight of the AI Summit: from the infrastructure that trains it, to the models that put it to work for your business, to the data sovereignty and security that make it trustworthy.

To explore these topics together, join us on Thursday 19 November 2026 at the Carrousel du Louvre in Paris. You will meet more than 2,000 attendees, including customers, partners, start-ups, students, IT decision-makers, and business leaders from every sector, all gathered for a day of networking and innovation. Everyone can build a personalised agenda to suit their profile and interests, starting with:

the opening keynote, from 10am to 12pm, hosted by journalist Asha Sumputh, broadcast live and translated into several languages. Octave Klaba, founder, Chairman and CEO of OVHcloud, and Yaniv Fdida, Chief Product & Technology Officer, will reveal our AI strategy and our product and solution announcements. Bruno Ronsse, Chief Revenue Officer Corporate, and Pierre Byramjee, Chief Revenue Officer Digital Cloud, will then hand over to several of our customers to show what these innovations mean for them in practice;

more than 60 breakout sessions on AI and its uses, including Deep Tech sessions on GPUs, inference (running models in production), and fine-tuning, designed for technical teams;

exclusive demos of our products and solutions, including the OVHai Workspace collaborative platform, with the chance to sign up as a beta tester on site;

a dedicated innovation area (AI Lab, R&D, start-ups, quantum), for a close-up look at the technologies that will shape tomorrow’s cloud and AI;

networking areas where you can discuss your projects with our teams, partners, and sponsors, right through to the drinks reception.

See you at the Carrousel du Louvre

The venue nestles beneath the magnificent museum’s esplanade: a place where every level rests on trusted foundations — much like our approach.

The full programme for the day is available online. Take a look at the agenda, register for the OVHcloud AI Summit, and save the date: Thursday 19 November. We look forward to seeing you there, and to writing the next chapter of our story together.