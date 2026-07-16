5 keys to understand the Climate Neutral Datacenter Pact

Players in the cloud industry are joining forces to reach climate neutrality by signing a Climate Neutral Datacenter Pact. This first-of-a-kind pact is the industry's contribution to the 'European Green Deal' - a set of green policies initiated by the European Commission.

Where does this pact come from? The European Green Deal recently announced aims to make Europe the world’s first climate neutral continent by 2050. In order to achieve this, the cloud industry must play its part. OVHcloud must therefore lead by example and enable players from other industries who rely on OVHcloud services, as well as its competitors services. This way, we can ensure a faster green transformation.

We fully support and contribute to the CISPE approach (Cloud Infrastructure Services Providers of Europe). CISPE is an organisation chaired by OVHcloud, which gathers 30 cloud infrastructure services providers operating in Europe. A "Green Cloud Task Force" was set up in December 2019 to discuss how to make this possible and define what Climate Neutrality means for our industry. We agreed to reach Climate Neutrality for the cloud infrastructure industry by 2030. Subsequently, the European Digital Strategy, published in February 2020, confirmed that this goal was adequate for the datacenter industry. And thus, today, we have the Climate Neutral Datacenter Pact. How was it built? Beginning in 2020, CISPE engaged with the European Commission in a series of workshops. The aim was to discuss a common approach and define what "Climate Neutrality" means for cloud infrastructure services. Good cooperation between industry and policy makers is essential to ensure that such general interests policy goals are met properly. It was especially important to define clear and measurable goals for 2030, including clear milestones in 2025 to ensure rapid progress for the industry. It was also important to make it accessible to European SMEs, without burdening them too much. With energy efficiency, for example, we agreed to use the PUE (Power usage efficiency) metric, which is widely adopted by the industry. We also agreed to work together on defining a new set of metrics to drive efficiency even further It was also important to cover the datacenter industry at large, including, for example, delivery models like colocation. CISPE joined forces with EUDCA (European Data Centre Association) to develop the agreement and cover all industry players. Many other trade associations and industry players across Europe joined the pact; including Germany (Eco), France (EuroCloud France, France Datacenter), Netherlands (Dutch Hosting Provider Association, ISPconnect, Dutch Data Center Association), Denmark (Danish Cloud Community), and Poland (Cloud28+, TechUK). It is really refreshing to see the entire industry come together to tackle such an ambitious and important challenge. What are the implications for the datacenters industry?

The voluntary engagements of the Climate Neutral Datacenter Pact serves 5 objectives: power efficiency (using less power to deliver the same data compute and storage), carbon free power, water efficiency (using less water for cooling of the same workloads), recycling and reuse of heat produced by datacenters. The metrics defined may lead to operators having to adapt the design of datacenters by 2025, and having to retrofit existing ones by 2030. It will also ensure that power used will be 100% carbon free by 2030 (75% minimum in 2025), and ensure the reuse, repair or recycle of all server equipment. More detail can be found here (link to SRI doc). Where does OVHcloud stand on sustainability?