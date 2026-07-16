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Omar Abi issa

Omar Abi issa

Contributor

Omar Abi Issa is an award winning Blockchain Expert, with over 7 years of experience working with clients in the B2B SME/Enterprise areas. Specialising in helping tech companies with a strong focus on blockchain sector achieve higher performance and lower operational costs.

Articles from Omar Abi issa

The architecture of blockchain explained: how proof of stake works

The architecture of blockchain explained: how proof of stake works

OVHcloud EngineeringElena Luoto, Omar Abi issa, Adnan Patka12/07/2026
Blockchain in depth: Public vs. private blockchains, infrastructure considerations and more

Blockchain in depth: Public vs. private blockchains, infrastructure considerations and more

Accelerating with OVHcloudOmar Abi issa, Elena Luoto07/05/2026
Leverage Your Healthcare and Finance Business with OVHcloud Blockchain’s infrastructures, solutions and Ecosytem of Specialized Partners

Leverage Your Healthcare and Finance Business with OVHcloud Blockchain’s infrastructures, solutions and Ecosytem of Specialized Partners

OVHcloud Partner ProgramOmar Abi issa, Jeff Lee14/03/2024
How to use Cloud to solve blockchain challenges

How to use Cloud to solve blockchain challenges

OVHcloud EngineeringOmar Abi issa29/11/2022