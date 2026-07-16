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Heikki Nousiainen

Heikki Nousiainen

Contributor

Heikki Nousiainen is Chief Technology Officer and one of the founders of Aiven, a next-generation managed cloud services company offering the best Open Source data technologies to empower businesses around the world and make developers’ lives better. Having raised $210M at a $2B valuation and scaled Aiven on three continents with headquarters in Helsinki and hubs in Berlin, Boston, Paris, Toronto, Sydney and Singapore, Nousiainen has a vast knowledge of technology, open source and licenses, IoT and more. He previously worked as a software architect, information security specialist and software engineer for computer software and IT companies, especially driving cloud adoption.

Articles from Heikki Nousiainen

Increase agility and efficiency with managed DBaaS services

Increase agility and efficiency with managed DBaaS services

OVHcloud EngineeringHeikki Nousiainen18/03/2022