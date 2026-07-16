Articles from Bastien Verdebout
Major improvements for Public Cloud Databases
OVHcloud EngineeringBastien Verdebout11/05/2023
OVHcloud AI Notebooks: the power of Jupyter without any compromise
OVHcloud EngineeringBastien Verdebout18/02/2022
The DBaaS family is growing: Welcome to Kafka, MySQL, PostgreSQL, OpenSearch and Redis™*!
OVHcloud Product NewsErika Gelinard, Bastien Verdebout25/11/2021
Announcing Public Cloud Databases for MongoDB in General Availability!
OVHcloud Product NewsBastien Verdebout05/10/2021
Announcing Public Cloud Databases! starting with MongoDB this week
OVHcloud Product NewsBastien Verdebout21/06/2021
Managing GPU pools efficiently in AI pipelines
GeneralBastien Verdebout22/12/2020
Machine learning : from idea to reality
GeneralBastien Verdebout11/03/2020