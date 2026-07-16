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Bastien Verdebout

Bastien Verdebout

Contributor

Product Manager for databases / big data / AI

Articles from Bastien Verdebout

Major improvements for Public Cloud Databases

Major improvements for Public Cloud Databases

OVHcloud EngineeringBastien Verdebout11/05/2023
OVHcloud AI Notebooks: the power of Jupyter without any compromise

OVHcloud AI Notebooks: the power of Jupyter without any compromise

OVHcloud EngineeringBastien Verdebout18/02/2022
The DBaaS family is growing: Welcome to Kafka, MySQL, PostgreSQL, OpenSearch and Redis™*!

The DBaaS family is growing: Welcome to Kafka, MySQL, PostgreSQL, OpenSearch and Redis™*!

OVHcloud Product NewsErika Gelinard, Bastien Verdebout25/11/2021
Announcing Public Cloud Databases for MongoDB in General Availability!

Announcing Public Cloud Databases for MongoDB in General Availability!

OVHcloud Product NewsBastien Verdebout05/10/2021
Announcing Public Cloud Databases! starting with MongoDB this week

Announcing Public Cloud Databases! starting with MongoDB this week

OVHcloud Product NewsBastien Verdebout21/06/2021
Managing GPU pools efficiently in AI pipelines

Managing GPU pools efficiently in AI pipelines

GeneralBastien Verdebout22/12/2020
Machine learning : from idea to reality

Machine learning : from idea to reality

GeneralBastien Verdebout11/03/2020