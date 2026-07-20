🎙️ Tranches de Tech #29 - Dessiné c'est gagné !
👤 Invitée : Ane Diaz
- X: @ane_naiz
- Bluesky : @ane-naiz
- LinkedIn : https://www.linkedin.com/in/ane-diaz-de-tuesta-37785252
🗓️ Date d’enregistrement : 29 mai 2026
👤 Présentation d’Ane – ⏱️ 1″
- https://www.zdnet.fr/pratique/jai-utilise-gemini-nano-banana-2-pour-creer-des-sketchnotes-voici-ce-qui-a-bien-fonctionne-et-ce-qui-a-tourne-au-comique-491797.htm
- https://www.linkedin.com/posts/katcosgrove_pull-request-process-share-7448418176419250176-k9Gh
- https://www.ifttd.io/episodes/azure-et-ia
📰 News Techs
🤖 Intelligence Artificielle – ⏱️ 55″30
Batch mode pour AI Endpoints
- https://labs.ovhcloud.com/en/ai-endpoint-batch-api/
- https://docs.ovhcloud.com/en/guides/public-cloud/ai-machine-learning/ai-endpoints-batch-mode
- https://blog.ovhcloud.com/ovhcloud-ai-endpoints-batch-mode/
Dispo du Qwen3.5-397B-A17B dans AI Endpoints
- https://www.ovhcloud.com/en/public-cloud/ai-endpoints/catalog/qwen-3-5-397b/
- https://blog.ovhcloud.com/extract-text-from-images-with-ocr-using-python-and-ovhcloud-ai-endpoints/
Claude Code found a 23-year-old Linux kernel bug in a bash for loop
https://edera.dev/stories/the-price-of-a-zero-day-vulnerability-is-an-api-call
👩💻 Développement – ⏱️ 1h06″46
Ghostty is leaving GitHub
☁️ Cloud – ⏱️ 1h12″46
Navigating OVHcloud Enterprise File Storage (EFS) with Trident CSI On Kubernetes clusters (MKS)
https://dev.to/aurelievache/understanhttps://blog.ovhcloud.com/navigating-ovhcloud-enterprise-file-storage-efs-with-trident-csi-on-kubernetes-clusters-mks/ding-kubernetes-part-61-kubernetes-136-changelog-3cak
Kubernetes 1.36 – changelog in a visual way
https://dev.to/aurelievache/understanding-kubernetes-part-61-kubernetes-136-changelog-3cak
🔐 Sécurité – ⏱️ 1h16″
Copy.fail
https://blog.ovhcloud.com/copy-fail-cve-2026-31431-how-to-rapidly-protect-ovhcloud-mks-clusters-from-the-linux-kernel-zero-day
http://updog.ai
🎤 Conférences / meetup – ⏱️ 1h22″50
Why there won’t be a devopsdays Amsterdam this year
https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/why-wont-devopsdays-amsterdam-year-devopsams-43wle
Pas d’Agile Tour Toulouse cette année – Annulation
https://www.linkedin.com/posts/apr%C3%A8s-plusieurs-%C3%A9changes-nous-avons-d%C3%A9cid%C3%A9-share-7457517909318430720-6AdX
💡 Retrouvez l’ensemble des autres épisodes ici : https://smartlink.ausha.co/tranches-de-tech 💡