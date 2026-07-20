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🎙️ Tranches de Tech #29 - Dessiné c'est gagné !

Stéphane Philippart04/06/20261 min de lecture
Podcast,Tranches de Tech
🎙️ Tranches de Tech #29 - Dessiné c'est gagné !

👤 Invitée : Ane Diaz

🗓️ Date d’enregistrement : 29 mai 2026

🎧 Lien vers l’épisode

👤 Présentation d’Ane – ⏱️ 1″

📰 News Techs 

🤖 Intelligence Artificielle – ⏱️ 55″30

Batch mode pour AI Endpoints
Dispo du Qwen3.5-397B-A17B dans AI Endpoints
Claude Code found a 23-year-old Linux kernel bug in a bash for loop

https://edera.dev/stories/the-price-of-a-zero-day-vulnerability-is-an-api-call

👩‍💻 Développement – ⏱️ 1h06″46

Ghostty is leaving GitHub

☁️ Cloud – ⏱️ 1h12″46

Navigating OVHcloud Enterprise File Storage (EFS) with Trident CSI On Kubernetes clusters (MKS)

https://dev.to/aurelievache/understanhttps://blog.ovhcloud.com/navigating-ovhcloud-enterprise-file-storage-efs-with-trident-csi-on-kubernetes-clusters-mks/ding-kubernetes-part-61-kubernetes-136-changelog-3cak

Kubernetes 1.36 – changelog in a visual way

https://dev.to/aurelievache/understanding-kubernetes-part-61-kubernetes-136-changelog-3cak

🔐 Sécurité – ⏱️ 1h16″

Copy.fail

https://blog.ovhcloud.com/copy-fail-cve-2026-31431-how-to-rapidly-protect-ovhcloud-mks-clusters-from-the-linux-kernel-zero-day

http://updog.ai

🎤 Conférences / meetup – ⏱️ 1h22″50

Why there won’t be a devopsdays Amsterdam this year

https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/why-wont-devopsdays-amsterdam-year-devopsams-43wle

Pas d’Agile Tour Toulouse cette année – Annulation

https://www.linkedin.com/posts/apr%C3%A8s-plusieurs-%C3%A9changes-nous-avons-d%C3%A9cid%C3%A9-share-7457517909318430720-6AdX

💡 Retrouvez l’ensemble des autres épisodes ici : https://smartlink.ausha.co/tranches-de-tech 💡

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