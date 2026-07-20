Microsoft Office 365 - Modification des prix

Chez OVHCloud, nous nous engageons à vous proposer des solutions accessibles au meilleur prix possible. Nous n’avons cependant pas d’autre choix que d’ajuster nos tarifs en fonction de cette hausse.

Nouvelle tarification de Microsoft 365 à compter du 1er avril 2022*

La nouvelle grille tarifaire s'applique aux solutions Microsoft 365, dont les détails sont présentés ci-dessous.

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OFFRE STANDARD Prix actuel en euros/mois/utilisateur Nouveau tarif en euros/mois/utilisateur (au 01 2022/04/17 Nouveau prix en GBP/mois/utilisateur

(à partir du 01 2022/04/17 Nouveau prix en PLN/mois/utilisateur (à partir du 1 2022/04/17 Office 365 Business -7.99 % -9.99 % -8.80 % -46.56 % Microsoft 365 Apps for enterprise -12.89 % -15.99 % -14.08 % -74.52 % * Augmentation tarifaire applicable à partir du 1er mars pour les nouvelles souscriptions.Pourquoi Microsoft a-t-il décidé de le faire?Dans un article publié le 19 août 2021, Jared Spataro, Vice-président exécutif de Microsoft 365, a annoncé que Microsoft avait l’intention de revoir les prix de ses services d’automatisation de bureau. Cette solution a grandi au fil des ans, avec de nouvelles fonctionnalités que l'entreprise souhaite maintenant voir reflétées dans ses prix.Dans le cadre du programme de partenariat Cloud Solution Provider (CSP), OVHcloud est donc concerné par ce changement et met en place une nouvelle politique tarifaire en conséquence. Cette modification tarifaire entrera en vigueur à partir d’avril 2022.Solutions bureautiques OVHcloud avec Microsoft 365La suite Microsoft Office 365 comprend Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher et Access — et cette solution tout-en-un est compatible avec Mac et Windows. En plus d’héberger vos données dans nos datacenters européens, OVHcloud vous offre tous les avantages de la suite Microsoft 365. Avec son système de facturation mensuel, vous contrôlez vos dépenses tout en bénéficiant de tous les avantages de la solution bureautique. Le logiciel est installé localement, assurant ainsi performance et fiabilité Restez connecté en déplacement, avec un acc�ès à vos applications sur Windows, Mac, tablettes et smartphones. Chaque outil est automatiquement mis à jour pour une sécurité accrue. Les licences sont multi-plateformes, ce qui garantit une plus grande flexibilité. Chaque utilisateur peut avoir Microsoft 365 sur 5 ordinateurs et 5 tablettes ou smartphones. 9.99 8.80 46.56 Microsoft 365 Apps For Enterprise 12.89 15.99 14.08 74.52

*Price increase applicable from 01 March for new subscriptions.

Why did Microsoft decide to do this?

In an article published on 19 August 2021, Jared Spataro, Corporate Vice President of Microsoft 365, announced that Microsoft intended to review prices for its office automation services. This solution has grown over the years, with new features that the company now wants to see reflected in its pricing.



As part of the Cloud Solution Provider partner program (CSP), OVHcloud is therefore affected by this change, and is applying a new pricing policy as a result. This price change will enter into effect from April 2022.

OVHcloud office solutions with Microsoft 365

The Microsoft Office 365 suite includes Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, OneNote, Publisher, and Access — and this all-in-one solution is compatible with Mac and Windows.

In addition to hosting your data in our Europe-based datacentres, OVHcloud offers all the advantages of the Microsoft 365 suite.