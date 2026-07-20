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Vianney Lejeune

Vianney Lejeune

Contributor

Vianney Lejeune opens the line of communication between clients, teams, and businesses to get promises delivered. With over 10 years of IT delivery, management, and client-facing end-to-end consultancy experience in both public and private sectors, Vianney has broad experience at structuring and executing business-critical initiatives, to smoothly drive change in organisation on international scope. Before focussing on the Cloud industry, Vianney held a Delivery Center manager position, delivery multi-millions euros maintenance and software development services, and started his carrer as Software engineer, having therefore a comprehensive understanding of both technical and management challenges. Vianney holds a Master of Science in Engineering from Institut Catholique d'Arts & Métiers (Lille, France), and Prince2® Practitioner & ITIL certification.

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