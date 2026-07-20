Mohamad Hnayno Contributor

Mohamad is a Doctor of Engineering specializing in Thermal and Energy. Mohamad has an R&D and Engineering Background, gave him the opportunity to execute vital projects in several technologies during solid years of practice experience. His areas of expertise includes heat transfer process, hardware components and software, industrial products, electronics cooling systems, data centers thermal performance and energy saving analysis. https://www.linkedin.com/in/mohamad-hnayno-095869173/