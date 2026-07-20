Heikki Nousiainen Contributor

Heikki Nousiainen is Chief Technology Officer and one of the founders of Aiven, a next-generation managed cloud services company offering the best Open Source data technologies to empower businesses around the world and make developers’ lives better. Having raised $210M at a $2B valuation and scaled Aiven on three continents with headquarters in Helsinki and hubs in Berlin, Boston, Paris, Toronto, Sydney and Singapore, Nousiainen has a vast knowledge of technology, open source and licenses, IoT and more. He previously worked as a software architect, information security specialist and software engineer for computer software and IT companies, especially driving cloud adoption.