Gilles Closset Contributor

Fostering and enhancing impactful collaborations with a diverse array of AI partners, spanning Independent Software Vendors (ISVs), Startups, Managed Service Providers (MSPs), Global System Integrators (GSIs), subject matter experts, and more, to deliver added value to our joint customers. 🏁 CAREER JOURNEY – Got a Master degree in IT in 2007 and started career as an IT Consultant In 2010, had the opportunity to develop business in the early days of the new Cloud Computing era. In 2016, started to witness the POWER of Partnerships & Alliances to fuel business growth, especially as we became the main go-to MSP partner for healthcare French projects from our hyperscaler. Decided to double down on this approach through various partner-centric positions: as a managed service provider or as a cloud provider, for Channels or for Tech alliances. ➡️ Now happy to lead an ECOSYSTEM of AI players each bringing high value to our joint customers.