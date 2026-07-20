Christian Sharp

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Contributor
Christian is the Senior Communications Manager for Northern Europe at OVHcloud. He works across PR, public affairs, social media, content, and executive communications disciplines, helping to clearly and strategically communicate OVHcloud’s work in areas from sustainability to quantum. As an experienced communications professional, he has worked with a number of large and small businesses in the last three decades, including launching the OpenStack Platform with Rackspace and NASA.
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