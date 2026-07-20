Aurélien Violet

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Enix is a French cloud native Managed Service Provider specialized in conceiving, deploying and operating complex and modern IT infrastructures. With a unique expertise in DevOps, Kubernetes and Cloud Native, Enix can build tailored and optimized platforms on OVHcloud solutions or hybrid with on-premise and Enix infrastructures. Specialized in 24/7 operations, Enix is committed to providing a responsive and local service and can be considered as your daily outsourced ops team. In 2024, Enix actively supports more than 100 clients in the operational management of their platforms.
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