Audrey Plantureux Contributor

After ten years as an Intellectual Property lawyer with Ralph Lauren and BIC, where she developed her experience in IP portfolio management and anti-counterfeiting, Audrey decided to focus her expertise on new technologies by joining Sage, the world's 3rd largest editor of management software, in 2010, where she set up the IP Department, and OVHcloud since 2017, as Head of IP, in charge of capturing and protecting innovation and managing all the IP assets of the company.