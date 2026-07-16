OVHcloud File Storage y Manila CSI (RWX): almacenamiento compartido en clústeres de Kubernetes (MKS)

bash Copiar

$ terraform apply data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster: Reading... data.ovh_cloud_project_kube.mks_cluster: Read complete after 1s [id=xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxx] data.ovh_cloud_network_private_vrack_subnet.mks_cluster_subnet: Reading... data.ovh_cloud_network_private_vrack_subnet.mks_cluster_subnet: Read complete after 1s [id=xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxx] Terraform used the selected providers to generate the following execution plan. Resource actions are indicated with the following symbols: + create Terraform will perform the following actions: # module.csi_manila.helm_release.csi-driver-nfs will be created + resource "helm_release" "csi-driver-nfs" { + atomic = false + chart = "csi-driver-nfs" + cleanup_on_fail = false + create_namespace = false + dependency_update = false + disable_crd_hooks = false + disable_openapi_validation = false + disable_webhooks = false + force_update = false + id = (known after apply) + lint = false + max_history = 0 + metadata = (known after apply) + name = "csi-driver-nfs" + namespace = "kube-system" + pass_credentials = false + recreate_pods = false + render_subchart_notes = true + replace = false + repository = "https://raw.githubusercontent.com/kubernetes-csi/csi-driver-nfs/master/charts" + reset_values = false + reuse_values = false + set_wo = (write-only attribute) + skip_crds = false + status = "deployed" + take_ownership = false + timeout = 300 + upgrade_install = false + verify = false + version = "4.13.4" + wait = true + wait_for_jobs = false } # module.csi_manila.helm_release.openstack-manila-csi will be created + resource "helm_release" "openstack-manila-csi" { + atomic = false + chart = "openstack-manila-csi" + cleanup_on_fail = false + create_namespace = false + dependency_update = false + disable_crd_hooks = false + disable_openapi_validation = false + disable_webhooks = false + force_update = false + id = (known after apply) + lint = false + max_history = 0 + metadata = (known after apply) + name = "openstack-manila-csi" + namespace = "kube-system" + pass_credentials = false + recreate_pods = false + render_subchart_notes = true + replace = false + repository = "https://kubernetes.github.io/cloud-provider-openstack" + reset_values = false + reuse_values = false + set_wo = (write-only attribute) + skip_crds = false + status = "deployed" + take_ownership = false + timeout = 300 + upgrade_install = false + verify = false + version = "2.36.0" + wait = true + wait_for_jobs = false } # module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.csi-manila-secrets will be created + resource "kubectl_manifest" "csi-manila-secrets" { + api_version = (known after apply) + apply_only = false + field_manager = "kubectl" + force_conflicts = false + force_new = false + id = (known after apply) + kind = (known after apply) + live_manifest_incluster = (sensitive value) + live_uid = (known after apply) + name = (known after apply) + namespace = (known after apply) + server_side_apply = false + uid = (known after apply) + validate_schema = true + wait_for_rollout = true + yaml_body = (sensitive value) + yaml_body_parsed = (known after apply) + yaml_incluster = (sensitive value) } # module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.manila-runtime-configmap will be created + resource "kubectl_manifest" "manila-runtime-configmap" { + api_version = "v1" + apply_only = false + field_manager = "kubectl" + force_conflicts = false + force_new = false + id = (known after apply) + kind = "ConfigMap" + live_manifest_incluster = (sensitive value) + live_uid = (known after apply) + name = "manila-csi-runtimeconf-cm" + namespace = "default" + server_side_apply = false + uid = (known after apply) + validate_schema = true + wait_for_rollout = true + yaml_body = (sensitive value) + yaml_body_parsed = <<-EOT apiVersion: v1 data: runtimeconfig.json: | { "nfs": { "matchExportLocationAddress": "10.1.0.0/16" } } kind: ConfigMap metadata: annotations: meta.helm.sh/release-name: manila-csi meta.helm.sh/release-namespace: default labels: app.kubernetes.io/managed-by: Helm name: manila-csi-runtimeconf-cm namespace: default EOT + yaml_incluster = (sensitive value) } # module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.storage-class will be created + resource "kubectl_manifest" "storage-class" { + api_version = (known after apply) + apply_only = false + field_manager = "kubectl" + force_conflicts = false + force_new = false + id = (known after apply) + kind = (known after apply) + live_manifest_incluster = (sensitive value) + live_uid = (known after apply) + name = (known after apply) + namespace = (known after apply) + server_side_apply = false + uid = (known after apply) + validate_schema = true + wait_for_rollout = true + yaml_body = (sensitive value) + yaml_body_parsed = (known after apply) + yaml_incluster = (sensitive value) } # module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_project_user.manila-user will be created + resource "ovh_cloud_project_user" "manila-user" { + creation_date = (known after apply) + description = "User for the Manila CSI driver" + id = (known after apply) + openstack_rc = (known after apply) + password = (sensitive value) + role_name = "share_operator" + roles = (known after apply) + service_name = "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" + status = (known after apply) + username = (known after apply) } # module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_storage_file_share_network.sharenetwork will be created + resource "ovh_cloud_storage_file_share_network" "sharenetwork" { + checksum = (known after apply) + created_at = (known after apply) + current_state = (known after apply) + description = (known after apply) + id = (known after apply) + name = "mks_standard_3az-share-network" + network_id = "xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxx" + region = "EU-WEST-PAR" + resource_status = (known after apply) + service_name = "xxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxxx" + subnet_id = "xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxx" + updated_at = (known after apply) } Plan: 7 to add, 0 to change, 0 to destroy. Changes to Outputs: + manila-user = (known after apply) Do you want to perform these actions? Terraform will perform the actions described above. Only 'yes' will be accepted to approve. Enter a value: yes module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_storage_file_share_network.sharenetwork: Creating... module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_project_user.manila-user: Creating... module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.manila-runtime-configmap: Creating... module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.manila-runtime-configmap: Creation complete after 0s [id=/api/v1/namespaces/default/configmaps/manila-csi-runtimeconf-cm] module.csi_manila.helm_release.csi-driver-nfs: Creating... module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_storage_file_share_network.sharenetwork: Still creating... [00m10s elapsed] module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_project_user.manila-user: Still creating... [00m10s elapsed] module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_storage_file_share_network.sharenetwork: Creation complete after 12s [id=xxxxxxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxx-xxxxxxxxxx] module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.storage-class: Creating... module.csi_manila.ovh_cloud_project_user.manila-user: Creation complete after 13s [id=718526] module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.csi-manila-secrets: Creating... module.csi_manila.kubectl_manifest.csi-manila-secrets: Creation complete after 1s [id=/api/v1/namespaces/default/secrets/csi-manila-secrets] ...