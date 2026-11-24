Have you ever cleaned a log file by hand before pasting it into an AI assistant? Most engineers have. Frontier models are among the most capable AI models available today, and they run outside your infrastructure, often under another jurisdiction. Every prompt your coding agent sends could carry IP addresses, passwords, or customer identifiers. If you want to protect sensitive data from AI agents without giving up the most capable models, manual cleaning won’t scale. Here’s how I automated that step with a redaction proxy at OVHcloud, and what any team can borrow from the approach.

Security and sovereignty

Sending a prompt to a third-party model raises two questions. The first is security. Can a secret leak, be logged, or be kept long enough to be cracked later? The second is sovereignty, meaning who can legally reach the data once it has left. Data processed by a provider outside your jurisdiction falls under that provider’s laws, and some of them let authorities request access. For European organisations bound by rules such as the GDPR or NIS2, that’s a compliance question as much as a technical one.

The OWASP project ranks sensitive information disclosure second among the top security risks for applications built on large language models (LLMs), and one of its recommended mitigations is to sanitise sensitive values before they reach the model. Redaction answers both questions at once, because a value that never leaves can’t be reached by anyone. It’s the same logic behind OVHcloud’s commitment to data sovereignty.

Why manual redaction falls short

Before joining OVHcloud, I worked on a highly secured offline site. Nothing left it unchecked. Each data export went through an administrator, who ran a cleaning script and then reviewed the result line by line.

Years later, at a different company and for a different reason, the list of data that must never leave is almost identical: hostnames, IP addresses, passwords and tokens, encrypted secrets, and customer identifiers.

My first answer was the one I’d used on that site, a small find-and-replace script run by hand before anything went into an AI tool. It had four flaws:

Manual: you have to remember to run it, and sooner or later you forget.

Incomplete: each kind of secret needs its own rule.

One-way: the model answers with <REDACTED>, and you put the real value back yourself.

Inconsistent: two different servers both become <PRIVATE_IP>, so the model can no longer tell them apart.

As colleagues shared their own cleaning scripts, results drifted from one team to the next. The next step was to take the human out of the loop.

How a redaction proxy works

A proxy is an application that sits between a client and a server and relays the traffic between them. In Pookie’s case, the client is your AI tool and the server is the model provider, so every request and every response passes through it. Several open source and commercial tools already occupy this position. I built Pookie to fit OVHcloud’s own rules. The name is French slang for a “snitch,” but this one keeps its mouth shut.

Redact on the way out, restore on the way in

Imagine your agent reads a welcome note for a new server: