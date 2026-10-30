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News from the OVHcloud Developer Advocate Team – October 2026
Every month, the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team creates content, shares its knowledge, and interacts with the tech community.
Discover what we did in October 2026 🚀
🎙️ Tech Slices : our monthly podcast
A new episode of our podcast Tranches de Tech 🥑 is out!
- Episode 31: IT, the kingdom of cats?
This month, we sat down with Tech Lead Léonore Des Plas for a discussion about her profession and current tech news.
🎧 You can listen to it on Ausha, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or any other podcast platform. We’d love your feedback
Conferences
The team hit the road (and the stage) for several conferences this month:
WAX in Marseille, France 🇫🇷
- 🗣️ Stéphane Philippart Creating an AI assistant in your terminal with Java, Picocli, and Quarkus
Devoxx Belgium in Antwerp, Belgium 🇧🇪
- 🗣️ Stéphane Philippart: “🧰 Dev Containers: the ultimate toolbox for developers?” (🎥 Replay)
- 🗣️ Stéphane Philippart: “👩💻 Developing with AI: What if it were as simple as adding a library? 🧑💻” Tech Speak'Her/Tremplin DevFest Toulouse — Online
- 🗣️ Aurélie Vache: "The slides: how to be well-prepared?"
KCD UK Edinburgh to Edinburgh, Scotland 🏴
Tech Speak'Her/Tremplin DevFest Toulouse — Online
🗣️ Aurélie Vache: "The slides: how to be well-prepared"
KCD UK Edinburgh to Edinburgh, Scotland 🏴
Cloud Native Days Norwayin Bergen, Norway 🇳🇴
- 🗣️ Aurélie Vache: Understanding Kubernetes in a visual way
BDX I/O in Bordeaux, France 🇫🇷
- 🗣️ Stéphane Philippart: " Teaching our AI how to teach... 🧠"
- 🗣️ Stéphane Philippart Adding AI to our applications: what if it were as simple as adding a library?
Codemotion Milan Milan, Italy 🇮🇹
- 🗣️ Aurélie Vache: The Ultimate Kubernetes Challenge: an interactive trivia game on concepts, components and usage Community meetupsWe met with our community beyond the conferences.
- 🏫 SKOLAE Cloud Day (SKOLAE, Tours, October 21): Stéphane spoke about the OVHcloud Education program with the students. This led to a talk and a round table discussion on the cloud. Our latest blog articlesFind the articles published by the team on the OVHcloud blog or elsewhere from this month:
- 📝 OVHcloud becomes a Platinum member of the CNCF by Aurélie Vache (October 2026) 💻 Code examples and open sourceWe regularly publish code examples and open source projects to help you get started with OVHcloud products. Take a look at our repository public-cloud-examples on GitHub.Monthly news
- OVHcloud Pulumi provider v2.22.0
- OVHcloud Terraform provider v2.22.0 What’s nextA little preview of what's coming soon
- 📅 Conference KubeCon + CloudNativeCon North America (Atlanta, United States)
- 🎤 Aurélie Vache hosts a talk on November 10: "I packaged my app in a container image, and now what?"
- 📅 Conference JFall (Ede, Netherlands)
- 🎤 Stéphane Philippart hosts a workshop on November 12: "👩💻 Developing with AI:" What if it were as simple as adding a library? 🧑💻
- 📅 Conference OVHcloud AI Summit (Paris, France) on November 19
- 🎤 Aurélie Vache hosts a talk: "I packaged my application as a Docker image, now what?"Let's keep in touchWant to chat with us, share your ideas, or just say hello?Here’s how to contact the Developer Advocate team:
- 🟣 Discord: OVHcloud Discord Server
- 🐦 X/Twitter: @OVHcloud
- 💼 LinkedIn: OVHcloud LinkedIn
- 🐙 GitHub: github.com/ovhUntil next month! 👋