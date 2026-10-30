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News from the OVHcloud Developer Advocate Team – October 2026

Stéphane Philippart3 min read
Developer Advocate,DevRel,AI,Docker,Kubernetes,Conference
News from the OVHcloud Developer Advocate Team – October 2026

Every month, the OVHcloud Developer Advocate team creates content, shares its knowledge, and interacts with the tech community.

Discover what we did in October 2026 🚀

🎙️ Tech Slices : our monthly podcast

A new episode of our podcast Tranches de Tech 🥑 is out!

This month, we sat down with Tech Lead Léonore Des Plas for a discussion about her profession and current tech news.

🎧 You can listen to it on Ausha, Spotify, Apple Podcasts or any other podcast platform. We’d love your feedback

Conferences

The team hit the road (and the stage) for several conferences this month:

WAX in Marseille, France 🇫🇷

  • 🗣️ Stéphane Philippart Creating an AI assistant in your terminal with Java, Picocli, and Quarkus
Stéphane Philippart on the WAX stage in Marseille, in front of his laptop

Devoxx Belgium in Antwerp, Belgium 🇧🇪

KCD UK Edinburgh to Edinburgh, Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Stéphane Philippart, OVHcloud Developer Advocate, points out projected code at Devoxx Belgium

Tech Speak'Her/Tremplin DevFest Toulouse — Online

🗣️ Aurélie Vache: "The slides: how to be well-prepared"

KCD UK Edinburgh to Edinburgh, Scotland 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁳󠁣󠁴󠁿

Aurélie Vache presents The Ultimate Kubernetes Challenge to the KCD UK audience in Edinburgh

Cloud Native Days Norwayin Bergen, Norway 🇳🇴

BDX I/O in Bordeaux, France 🇫🇷

Codemotion Milan Milan, Italy 🇮🇹

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